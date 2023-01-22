SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,645,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,940,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,903 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,305,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,494,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,164,000 after purchasing an additional 794,874 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Shares of TSM opened at $91.03 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $128.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $472.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

