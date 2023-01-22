SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $55,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,488 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total transaction of $816,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total value of $816,980.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,452.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,561.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,571.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,463.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,316.58.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

