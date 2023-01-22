SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after purchasing an additional 413,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after buying an additional 119,781 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,316,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,382,000 after buying an additional 54,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $141.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $141.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.