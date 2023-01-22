SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

IYZ stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.