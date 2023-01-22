SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,084 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 12,044.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $703,026,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 17.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,404,000 after acquiring an additional 516,858 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,989,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,083,000 after acquiring an additional 404,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Insider Transactions at IAC

IAC Stock Up 5.2 %

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $55.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $138.76.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.