SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Affirm by 2,007.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFRM opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $751,812 over the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affirm from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

