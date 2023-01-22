SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 207 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $173.12 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.