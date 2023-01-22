SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $157.04 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $206.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.63 and its 200-day moving average is $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,215,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

