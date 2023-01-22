SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,977 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,527,000 after acquiring an additional 497,494 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2,242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 316,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 302,680 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average is $91.87.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

