State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07, reports. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion.
STT traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,790,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $103.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.61.
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
