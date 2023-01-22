Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,280 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.45 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

