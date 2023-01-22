Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,865 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 over the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

