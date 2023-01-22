Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 4.2 %

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.