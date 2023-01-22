Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after buying an additional 901,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,340,000 after acquiring an additional 254,476 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 715,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,894,000 after buying an additional 242,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $142.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.16. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $182.34.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $136.92.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.