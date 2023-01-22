Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 147 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.70.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.