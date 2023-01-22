Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,783 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

