Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 819 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

BA opened at $206.76 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $223.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.13 and a 200-day moving average of $164.10.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

