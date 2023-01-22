StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Abiomed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $350.50.

ABMD opened at $381.02 on Thursday. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.09.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,294,467,000 after acquiring an additional 287,915 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 170,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after acquiring an additional 118,215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6,034.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 94,927 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 78,787 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

