StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
NortonLifeLock Stock Up 2.2 %
NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.76.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
