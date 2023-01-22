StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,668,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,843,000 after buying an additional 1,250,656 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,734,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,003,000 after buying an additional 3,942,103 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,996,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,409,000 after buying an additional 823,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,653,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,047 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

