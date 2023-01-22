StockNews.com Downgrades BOX (NYSE:BOX) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BOX from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.73 and a beta of 1.06. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $98,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,753,424. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.