StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.86.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.93. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

