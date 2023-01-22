StockNews.com Lowers TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $803.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after buying an additional 356,032 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in TEGNA by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,996,000 after buying an additional 811,961 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in TEGNA by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,710,000 after buying an additional 737,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.