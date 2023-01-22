StockNews.com Upgrades Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $264.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.54. The stock has a market cap of $908.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.75. Winmark has a 52-week low of $183.93 and a 52-week high of $264.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 369,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 99,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

