Stratis (STRAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.64 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $73.42 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.16 or 0.07201141 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00076596 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00030256 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00058413 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010520 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001092 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00024349 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,345,167 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.