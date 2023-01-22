Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Cut to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SDIG has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut Stronghold Digital Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

SDIG stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.79 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 69.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth $48,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.