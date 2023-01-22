Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Cut by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,269,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 91,443 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $64,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 160,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,760,000 after buying an additional 1,466,520 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 23.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE SU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

