Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,984 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 548.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,984 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 5.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $180.55 billion, a PE ratio of 118.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

