Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

