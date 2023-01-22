Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $1,726,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $368.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $425.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.