Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $427,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $222.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.95 and a 200 day moving average of $277.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.35.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

