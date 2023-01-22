Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,290,000 after acquiring an additional 128,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,978,000 after buying an additional 2,452,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,608,000 after buying an additional 4,315,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,991,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,582,000 after buying an additional 285,949 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

