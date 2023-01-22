Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.41.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.