Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 822 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $410.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $430.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.74. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

