Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.59.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.