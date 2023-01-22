SVB Leerink Boosts Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $20.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOLS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $621.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.83. Evolus has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.94 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 141.07%. Analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Evolus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Evolus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

