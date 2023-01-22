Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,501 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,172,000 after purchasing an additional 819,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO opened at $106.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -969.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $178.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

