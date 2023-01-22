Tangible (TNGBL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.22 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tangible has a total market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00417247 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,678.31 or 0.29287682 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00646816 BTC.

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

