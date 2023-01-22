Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 8,170,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 26,355,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,459,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

