Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $15.95 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $15.95 or 0.00069947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $37.35 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003035 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00417413 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,661.55 or 0.29289461 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00646065 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,341,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
