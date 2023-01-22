Tenset Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $117.94 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Tenset has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a total market cap of $117.94 million and $82,867.07 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tenset Profile

10SET is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,830,386 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

