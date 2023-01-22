Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 61.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 160,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. 497,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 65.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading

