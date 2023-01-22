The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 652,437 shares of company stock worth $51,766,622. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

