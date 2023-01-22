The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Reduced by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a market cap of $259.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

