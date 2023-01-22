The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $267.56 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $324.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.17.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

