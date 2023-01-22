The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €19.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($17.07) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.65) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.57) price target on ENI in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of ENI opened at €14.44 ($15.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ENI has a 1-year low of €10.45 ($11.36) and a 1-year high of €14.80 ($16.09). The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.49.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

