The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $341.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.81. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

