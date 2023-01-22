The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,746 shares of company stock worth $9,698,507 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on HSY. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

HSY stock opened at $214.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $191.00 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.12.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

