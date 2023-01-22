The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,300 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 385,700 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $35.08. 23,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,905. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 28,335 shares valued at $1,286,901. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

