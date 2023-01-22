The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 42 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 47 ($0.57) to GBX 42 ($0.51) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded The Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
The Restaurant Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.43.
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
