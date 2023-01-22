The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of SHW opened at $245.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $301.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

